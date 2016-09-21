Green-fingered Rotherham tenants praised

Rotherham Council tenants and leaseholders were rewarded for their glorious gardens at the annual Garden Competition Awards ceremony.

The sixth annual competition saw a number of impressive entries across the five categories of best garden, best first time entry, best multi-use garden, best communal area and best balcony, patio or other small space.

The overall winner was Ella Worthington of Aston.

Councillor Lyndsay Pitchley, mayor of Rotherham, said: “Our green fingered tenants and leaseholders make a fantastic contribution to their local area. All these wonderful gardens add real value to our neighbourhoods. Big or small, floral or functional, the care, creativity and pride in each garden is clear to see.”