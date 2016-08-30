GCSE success in core subjects across the Isle

Students and staff at both Isle academies are celebrating GCSE successes, with increased percentages of students achieving top scores in their exams.

At South Axholme Academy in Epworth the best GCSE results so far were recorded, with a total 75 per cent of students gaining five A* to C grades including maths and English. This percentage is up by almost 10 per cent from 2015.

There were outstanding performances in the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology and expressive arts with over 90 per cent of students gaining A* to C grades, plus a 100 per cent grade A* to C pass rate in Use of Mathematics.

Among the top scorers were James Bannister who achieved 11 A* grades and Scott Ewan with six A* and five A grades.

Principal Sarah Thompson said: “As ever, staff, students and their parents have worked incredibly hard and richly deserve these record breaking results. Congratulations to all concerned.”

South Axholme’s first intake of students to the new sixth form also received their AS results this month.

Associate Principal Scott Barlow said: “We are delighted with our results and look forward to our new cohort starting in September.”

Among the successful students were Ben Dance with A grades in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and Abbie Atherton with B grades in maths and Chemistry and a C in biology.

Places are still available for students within the sixth form facility.

In Crowle, The Axholme Academy recorded a strong 80 per cent of students with A* to C grades in maths, and 71 per cent who achieved similar success in their English examinations.

There was a six per cent increase from last year’s results in students who achieved grades from A* to C in both English and maths.

Principal Joe Sellar said the academy’s GCSE results over all were “excellent” with many tremendous performances from individual students.

These included Megan Arrowsmith with five A* and three A grades, Thomas Arrand with four A*, two A’s and two B’s, Laura Cowlbeck with eight A* and one A grades, and Charlotte Smith who attained a tally of four A* and four A grades.