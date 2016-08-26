GALLERY: The Full Monty film locations then and now

It is one of Britain's best loved comedies - and 19 years ago today, The Full Monty was given its world premiere in Sheffield.

The story of six men earning a living by stripping in the Steel City was a smash worldwide - and of course, the film was shot on location in Sheffield, with many recognisable buildings and places featuring in the finished cut.

Bacon Lane in Attercliffe - where the car in the canal scene was filmed.

To celebrate its release on August 26, way back in 1997, we've decided to take a look at what some of those places that feature in a series of iconic scenes look like today.

ON THIS DAY: The Full Monty premieres in Sheffield in 1997

From the hilarious car in the canal scene at Bacon Lane in Attercliffe, to the movie's climax strip scene at Shiregreen WMC, we've taken a tour of many of the Full Monty favourites.

So if you want to see the spots where Gerald's posh house was or where Dave (Mark Addy) throws Lomper (Steve Huison) back into his car as he attempts to commit suicide, read on and get the full monty on Sheffield's starring role.

The Jon Centre in West Street, scene of the classic "Hot Stuff" dance scene.

Steps between Idsworth Road and Horndean Road.

The club in Idsworth Road is actually a discount furniture warehouse.

The jogging scene was shot at Parkwood Springs.

Gerald's house in Whirlow Park Road.