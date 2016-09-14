Gale force nine soundtrack to Sheffield storms

Here's a selection of storming tracks to mark last night's South Yorkshire thunderbolts and lightning ... "very, very frightening" according to Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Without shelter of Rihanna's Umbrella, or referencing The Tornados Telstar, we present gale force nine choice tracks, inviting you to deluge us with other suitably stormy songs.

EYE ON THE STORM: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/video-tornado-touches-down-in-sheffield-as-thunderstorms-rage-across-city-1-8123399

