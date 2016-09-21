Free hot drink at Bank Coffee House and Bistro in Swinton

Sit back and enjoy a relaxing cup of tea or coffee – all absolutely free.

Your South Yorkshire Times has teamed up with Bank Coffee House and Bistro to offer our loyal readers a free regular cup of tea or coffee worth up to £2 with any meal or cake purchased.

All you need to do is cut out the coupon from page eight of the September 22 edition of the South Yorkshire Times and take it into the venue in Station Street, Swinton, between today, Thursday, September 22 and next Wednesday, September 28.

Shop owner Debra Humphreys, of Swinton, said: “This is a fantastic offer for readers.”

The shop offers a wide range of flavoured teas and coffees including latte, mocha, cappuccino, Americano, espresso and hot chocolate.

There is also a full breakfast menu, serving English breakfast favourites such as bacon, sausage and eggs, as well as a children’s menu.

For diners there’s also a full lunch menu with meals like jacket potatoes, burgers and salads with soft drinks and for children a great play area.

The eaterie has a set menu, including tasty treats such as spinach and ricotta starters, lemon and garlic chicken, fillet steak and lemon cheesecake.

Opening hours are Monday to Thursday, 9am to 3.30pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm at this tasty diner. The venue can be booked for functions. Call 01709 296565.