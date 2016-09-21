Free delicious jammy cookie at Mowbrays of Haxey

A mouth-watering treat is on offer this week courtesy of award-winning cafe Mowbrays of Haxey and your Epworth Bells.

As a thank you to customers, owner Catherine Simpson is offering readers a free giant jammy cookie worth £1, to exchange for the reader offer coupon on page 14 of the September 29 edition of the Epworth Bells.

Mowbrays was the 2014-15 Epworth Bells Cafe of the Year, after being voted a firm favourite by readers impressed with its food and its service.

It is Catherine’s first business venture and she says she has gained a wealth of experience since opening in High Street, Haxey.

Using locally sourced produce whenever she possibly can, Catherine supplies quality food and drinks that can be enjoyed in the welcoming cafe atmosphere or can be taken away for a customer’s convenience.

These include a high quality range of teas and coffees with numerous other thirst-quenchers, including chilled drinks and a tempting choice of hot and cold foodstuffs.

Expect to be tempted by home-made soups, freshly made hot and cold sandwiches and paninis, jacket potatoes with a range of fillings, and a delicatessen selling cheeses, pastries and olives and also a range of Catherine’s delicious home-made cakes.

Full English breakfasts are always on the menu along with such classics as bacon or sausage sandwiches.

Children’s menus are available too, including simple options such as beans on toast or eggs on toast.

Traditional food baked daily is high on the menu and there is fresh bread purchased daily and simple but tasty meals such as scrambled eggs.

All pies are home-made on the premises each day, and the steak slice and Cornish pasties come highly recommended.

Other treats include freshly prepared specials made on the premises each week, chicken curry and chilli con carne.

The cafe is open from 9am to 3pm on weekdays Monday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm each Saturday.

Food orders can be taken by calling 01427 754945, and the cafe now accepts all major debit and credit cards.

The free giant jammy cookie offer runs from September 29 to October 5.

Just fill in the coupon on the right, cut it out and take it to the cafe.