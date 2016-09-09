‘Founding father of UK games industry’ set for Sheffield business festival

From left to right: Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, Jimmy Cregan, founder of Jimmy's Iced Coffee and Penny Mallory, the host of the conference and TV presenter.

Ever thought of launching your own business but didn’t know where to start?

Well this year’s MADE: The Entrepreneur Festival 2016 could be right up your street.

Now in its sixth year, the event is switching locations from its previous base of Sheffield City Hall to the Crucible Theatre.

There will a full week of fringe events starting on Monday, November 7, and then a main conference at the Crucible on Tuesday, November 8. Ian Livingstone, one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry who launched brands such as Dungeons & Dragons, is one of the speakers. Visit www.madefestival.com

