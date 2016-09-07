Former Isle MP on television for political debate and music

Musician and former Isle MP Ian Cawsey is starring in a new political comedy show, to be broadcast weekly.

The show, ‘Unspun with Matt Forde’, takes a satirical look at the politics of the week with live music, comedians, and a weekly political guest.

Mr Cawsey will appear each week within the rock band, MP4, that he formed, but he will also join in the show’s banter with host Matt Forde.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed helping to develop the programme from the early idea, to live run-throughs in the comedy clubs, to making a pilot episode earlier in the year.

“We are trying a new kind of show that brings together comedy, music, politics in a loose chat show environment with the emphasis on fun, not heavy political debate.”

An initial six weekly episodes of an hour long first hit our television screens this week.

Mr Cawsey added: “The shows have been scheduled to cover the period of the party conference season, the Labour Leadership election, the ongoing saga of Brexit and the US Presidential Election.

“There should be enough to keep the comedy going in all of that!”

He described Matt Forde as a “wonderfully talented performer with a real passion for politics and that comes through in his comedy and his impressions.”

The show will be recorded each week the night before it is shown, at the famous Elstree studios in London. This will serve to keep the content highly topical.

“It’s great fun and hopefully people will really enjoy watching it,” added the former MP.

Other MP4 members to join Mr Cawsey will be Pete Wishart SNP MP for Perth, the Rt Hon Sir Greg Knight, Tory MP for East Yorkshire, and Kevin Brennan, Labour MP for Cardiff West.

Unspun can be found on the Dave channel on Wednesday evenings at 10pm.

Mr Cawsey served as Labour MP for Brigg and Goole from 1997 to 2010. His musical interest saw him perform as singer and bass guitarist in a number of bands including a stint in the nineties with well known local 60’s covers band, The Moggies.

Since leaving parliament he has worked for the World Society for the Protection of Animals, is a Winterton Town Councillor and also entertains as an after dinner speaker.