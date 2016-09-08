The fire service have issued a safety plea after a 'group of youths' are believed to have set fire to 20ft conifer trees overlooking a Doncaster park this afternoon, in an incident that has been described as dangerous.

The incident took place in a grassed park area off Charles Street, Carcroft at around 2pm.

Crew Manager John Cox of Adwick Fire Station said the blaze could have been much worse, because of how quickly the fire could have spread on the row of trees.

He said: "It's very lucky that we were able to arrive on the scene so quickly because it would have taken out the entire row.

"It was at the back of a resident's property and it could have very easily been a house fire.

"We believe the fire was started by a group of youths congregating in the area.

"We are concerned because we've been told a lot of trouble has been caused by this group.

"I'd like for anyone reading this to take note of how quickly fire can spread in areas like this one.

"Anyone wanting to find out more about fire safety, or who wants help fitting a fire alarm should call 0114 253 2514."

This comes after a number of residents have complained to Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police about problems with anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes.

A Carcroft resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "The problems with the bikes and the youths taking drugs were bad enough. The people doing that seem to have gone away, but the problems haven't gone away because they've progressed into incidents like this one.

"Living around here is beginning to get quite scary."