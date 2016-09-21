ERECT-NID! World’s deadliest spiders, causing four-hour erection before death, found in ASDA bananas

Dozens of the world's worst spiders were found crawling out of a bunch of supermarket bananas.

Brazilian wandering spiders - among most venomous in the world - were discovered when a family was unpacking ASDA shopping.

They noticed a small white cocoon on the side of bananas they had bought from the superstore giant and dropped them in panic.

According to wildlife experts the spider, also known as Banana spider or Armed spider, can cause long and painful erections in males, followed by death within a matter of hours if bitten.

A potent neurotoxin in the venom can also cause abdominal cramps, hypothermia, blurred vision and convulsions.

While the poisonous arachnids are found throughout South America, particularly in Brazil, they have also been known to hitch a ride to North America and Europe among bunches of bananas.

According to The Sun reports, ASDA has since apologised to the family and promised a full investigation.