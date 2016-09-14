Enjoy a free cup of coffee at Montgomery Hall in Wath

Rest your feet and enjoy a nice relaxing cup of coffee – all for free.

The South Yorkshire Times has teamed up with Montgomery Hall in Wath to offer our loyal readers a cup of coffee - absolutely free.

All you have to do is cut out the coupon on page 14 of the September 15 edition of the South Yorkshire Times and take it to the weekly coffee morning on Wednesday, September 21, from 9am to noon to claim your freebie, worth 65p.

This is a fantastic free offer that is too good to miss and you are invited to take part.

Centre manager Paul Murray, 43, of Wath, said: “This is a great offer for readers.

“Come in and enjoy your free hot drink.

“It is a great way to meet new people.

“We have a fantastic community facility here with a range of activities and events held every week.”

Weekly events include coffee mornings, bingo, craft groups, exercise and dance classes.

For a full programme of classes and events visit the www.montgomery-hall.com website.

Our Owt Fer Nowt campaign has been a huge success, and we are inviting more businesses to team up with us.

It aims to provide great offers for our readers whilst providing a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to promote themselves on our pages. To take part in our Owt Fer Nowt offer, call 01302 347252.