Ecclesfield Library hosting Volunteering Day

People who would like to spare some time to help make their community a better place to live are invited along to a ‘Volunteer Fair’ at Ecclesfield Library.

It will be held on Monday, September 19, between 1pm and 4pm and there will be a chance to find out how to get involved in grassroots initiatives run by organisations in the neighbourhood.

This will include details about what is on offer at the library, which itself which has been volunteer-run since October 2014 and is always looking for more people to assist in various roles among them becoming a trustee, and running fundraising events. The fair will have information stalls for various organisations across the area which need volunteers, online activities for visitors to take part in, as well as refreshments, a raffle and book sales.

Rose Tanner, of the Friends of Ecclesfield Library, said: “Local community groups are run for the community by the community. This Volunteer Fair is a great opportunity to discover the wealth of volunteering opportunities there are – and how you can be involved.“

For more information or if you want a stall call the library on 0114 246 3615 or email ecclesfieldlib@gmail.com