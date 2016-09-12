Dream wedding for the bravest of Isle brides

Tomorrow, Vashti Hayes of Crowle will cast her troubles aside to marry fiancee Harry Clayson at a small ceremony with close family and friends.

The 23-year old saw a remarkable recovery from cancer three years ago after she was given just two weeks to live.

Now, with a second cancer diagnosis, she continues to defy medical opinion and has planned her dream wedding.

A steampunk themed celebration in Lincoln Arboretum will see Vashti, Harry and guests enjoy croquet and bowls in the park before sipping champagne in the bandstand.

Vashti first conquered breast cancer in 2013, then in May 2015 was told that a tumour on her spine was also cancer.

Throughout it all the talented musician who was forced to leave her studies at Lincoln University, has refused to give in to the disease.

Her stepmother Alma Gilmour said: “Vashti is able to walk and her Victorian style boned dress is perfect for her.

“We will wheel her to the door of the registry office and she will walk up the aisle with her father, which is her long held dream.

“We hope this will be a new beginning for her,” added Ms Gilmour. “She and Harry have a lovely home in Crowle to start a wonderful life together as a married couple.”

Because the treatment Vashti receives currently is so costly, around £1000 each week, the Pride of the Isle charity committee has launched an appeal to support the family through this difficult time.

Visit https://campaign.justgiving.com/charity/prideof-theisle/vashti to donate to her cause.

See the full story of Vashti’s battle against cancer and how she has stayed strong with help from her loving family in Thursday’s Epworth Bells.