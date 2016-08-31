Doting Sheffield dad ‘braves the shave’ for charity

A big-hearted Sheffield dad has lopped off his long locks to raise money for a cancer charity on the anniversary a loved one’s death from the disease.

Simon Gore has for the last several years sported long brown hair down past his shoulders - but he is now enjoying a new back-to-basics look after ‘braving the shave’ for charity.

Simon Gore before.

The 42-year-old Hackenthorpe man said he was thinking about shaving his head anyway, and then a friend suggested he may as well get it done in aid of a good cause.

He chose to have his hair cut on August 26 - a date of significance for his wife Marie as this marked 22 years since the death of her father Peter Hodson from cancer.

Simon, who works as a supervisor at Vue Cinema in Meadowhall, said: “I thought if I’m chopping my hair off it may as well be for a charity.

“I never met Peter but I know cancer touches so many people and I thought it would be a fitting tribute to have the hair cut on the anniversary of his death.

“I just hope my little contribution can help others going through a tough time.”

He had the cut done at Whitehead and Booth Barbers in Hackenthorpe and was cheered on by wife Marie, aged 42, and daughter Abigail, aged 14.

While he is pleased to have had it done, the new style is taking some getting used to.

He said: “It is a bit of a change. I noticed the cold a little bit more on the first few days, but I must say its a lot less hassle in the morning when I’m in a rush.

“I don’t have to mess about tying my hair back or anything now. I like it.”

He added: “I thought I would be nervous about having it done, but I was just really excited.

“It was nice having my wife and daughter cheering me on too.”

Simon aimed to raise £250 for Macmillan Cancer Support, but he has more than doubled that total and reached over £500.

He said: “The amount of support I have had from everyone has been amazing, I’m so grateful. It just shows you how much cancer affects so many people in one way or another.

“Macmillan do some vital work and I’m happy to support them. People can still donate.”

Anyone who would like to donate can visit https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/simon-gore/

Macmillan’s ‘Brave the Shave’ encourages people to lop off their locks in a sponsored head shave. All proceeds will go towards funding Macmillan nurses who provide valuable information, advice and support to cancer patients and their families.

A Macmillan spokesperson said: “By braving the shave you’ll be standing proudly alongside men, women and children with cancer. We know that cancer can turn the world upside down and that’s especially true when it comes to appearance.

“People with cancer go through hair loss and changes to their appearance that can affect everything from the way they look to how they feel. All the money you raise will mean we can support people who are facing a difficult time so that they can start to feel more in control.”