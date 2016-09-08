Doncaster woman Sheila raises cash like greased lightening for hospice

Sister Hanna Brookes of the inpatient unit, Trevor Harper, Lindsey Richards, of the hospice, and Elizabeth Taylor one of the hospice volunteers.

When Doncaster woman Sheila Harper decided to celebrate her 60th birthday on a summer night, like greased lightning she raised £430 for St John’s Hospice Appeal.

Partygoers dressed in 50s gear as they celebrated at a Grease-themed party at the Coronation Club in Armthorpe. And while dancing away to the films’ hit songs, they also made donations to the Balby-based hospice. Sheila raised cash as her sister-in-law Sandra had been a hospice patient several years ago. Above are hospice staff with the cheque.

