Doncaster town centre pub to re-open for three day Doncaster real ale festival with 70 beers up for grabs

Real ale fans will be able to sample more than 70 different beers at a three day real ale festival in Doncaster next week - which will see the re-opening of a town centre pub.

Real ale drinkers from all over the country will be flooding into Doncaster for the Town Beer Festival which takes place from September 22-24.

Doncaster has a long tradition of excellent beer festivals and this year promises to be as good as ever and with a whole new dimension.

There’ll be thirty beers from small independent breweries at the CAMRA bar which will be in the Flying Scotsman on Silver Street opening at twelve noon on Thursday and 11am on Friday and Saturday.

There’ll also be mini beer festivals at the Corner Pin, the Doncaster Brewery and Tap, the (Little) Plough and Ballers Sports Bar and an increased range of beers at the Leopard, the Tut n Shive and the White Swan.

The Queen in the Market Place is set to reopen during the festival as the Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen and the brand new Don Valley brewery at Mexborough will be launching its beers there too.

A whole new range of European and USA bottled beers will be launched at the Flying Scotsman to go alongside a large number of Chantry beers. There’ll also be a selection of bottled beers from across the globe at the Doncaster Brewery and Tap and at the Marketplace Alehouse and Deli.

Traditional ciders and oerries are not left out. There’ll be as many as twenty four to choose from in the Upper Room at the Doncaster Brewery and Tap.

The free programme will include an easy to follow map which will take you on the festival’s Town Trail leading you from one venue to another and ensuring you can find the beers that you want – seventy or more different beers altogether.

There’ll be food at many of the venues and some will have live entertainment. Ballers will be televising all the weekend’s sport.

Bob Kiddle, Chair or Doncaster and District CAMRA says: “This is a golden opportunity to sample a superb range of locally produced beers, many of them for the very first time.

"Everything you have come to expect from a great beer festival and a whole lot more besides. With no entry charge at any of the participating venues, real ale devotees are sure of a good time”