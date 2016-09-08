Doncaster store’s booze plan thrown out

A shop owner has been told she can not sell alcohol due to fears that incidents of crime would be ‘likely’ to increase.

Doncaster council’s licensing sub-committee rejected the application from the owners of Bucharest Supermarket, on Nether Hall Road to vary their licence.

The road is one of the areas covered by cumulative impact policy, put in force in areas where there is a high density of premises selling alcohol to help prevent alcohol-related problems of nuisance, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

In areas where the policy is in place, applications for new premises licences will normally be refused because of this.

The application was for a new premises licence to allow the owner, Janis Smats, to use the building as a convenience store and sell alcohol for off-site consumption.

Janis Smats had applied to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm, seven days a week, but the proposal was met by objections from health officials.

This was despite reassurances that staff would receive regular training on the responsible sale of alcohol and the store would operate a ‘challenge 21’ policy.

Senior business safety and licensing officer Daniel Weetman said: “A licensed premises selling alcohol from 9am to 11pm in the Cumulative Impact Zone is likely to increase the incidence of crime and disorder and levels of harmful drinking.”

Andy Collins, Public Health alcohol co-ordinator, said: “Alcohol-specific admissions to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for residents in this area is the second worse in Doncaster.”

After receiving the representations Janis Smats proposed reducing the hours of sale on Sunday to between 10am and 10pm, but this was still refused.

The committee said they did not feel that the applicant had shown that a premises licence would not have a cumulative impact in the area after hearing that the applicant would deal with drunk customers by speaking to friends who had experiences with this problem.