Doncaster rail delays due to broken down train

Travellers are experiencing delays at Doncaster Railway Station this morning.

There are currently delays on Virgin Trains East Coast between Grantham and Doncaster due to a broken down train between Newark North Gate and Doncaster.

There are also delays on First Hull Trains between Retford and Doncaster.

