Doncaster pupils in bid to raise money for sick teacher’s wedding dress

Past and present pupils of a Doncaster teacher battling leukaemia are working to help her buy her dream wedding dress.

When Trinity Academy teacher Ruth Beaman was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia in February this year, she was forced to postpone her wedding to Pete Hodgson, due to take place in May.

But the 41-year-old’s problems did not end there as the plans she had made for her wedding dress fell through when the bridal shop she had intended on buying it through in her hometown of Circencester, Gloucester closed down.

The issue arose because Ms Beaman wanted to postpone the final fitting as a result of her illness, but because the shop was set to close and because a dress had already been made for her they could not offer her a refund for her deposit, leaving her £500 out of pocket.

But now, one of Ms Beaman’s former students, Beth Blackham, is enlisting the help of past and present pupils at Trinity Academy to embark on a fundraising mission to ensure she is able to cover the cost of the next wedding dress Ms Beaman, who has taught both PE and geography at the school, sets her heart on.

“I knew her throughout school and sixth form, and if it wasn’t for her I know I wouldn’t have got into university so I wanted to do something,” said Beth, of Laburne Avenue, Hatfield.

The 22-year-old who is currently studying at Leeds Beckett University, added: “When I heard about what had happened to Miss Beaman’s dress I just wanted to do something to help, with everything that she’s been going through.

“She’s one of those teachers that looks out for her students and does what she can for them, so I wanted to give something back. I’m hoping to raise at least £1,000 and we’ve already been able to raise over £300.”

“She’s a really popular teacher so I thought there would be a lot of people out there who wanted to donate some money.”

Some 2,600 people are diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia each year, and Ms Beaman is undergoing treatment for the condition.

Trinity Academy Principal David Page said: “Miss Beaman is a popular teacher at the academy and is missed by us all since she has been unable to attend due to her illness.

“The students in her form and colleagues have sent gifts to keep her spirits up and many staff have visited her during her long stays in hospital.

“She has been an inspiration to all of us with her upbeat, positive outlook and we wish her a speedy recovery so she can come back and take her place again as part of the Trinity family.”

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/2m6mqfmt