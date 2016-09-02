Doncaster mum praised neighbours for saving her 2 year old son’s life

A Doncaster mum has praised neighbours for saving her two-year-old son’s life after he nearly choked to death on a marshmallow.

Kirsty Kenyon is now planning to organise a child first aid course for parents in her community after admitting she had no idea how to deal with the freak accident.

She said: “I don’t believe in miracles but I’m telling you this was a miracle. If his dad and neighbours hadn’t been there to help I’d be planning a funeral now not a first aid course.”

The incident happened when Lucas-John picked up the marshmallow sweet that he found in the garden.

Within seconds of putting the sweet in his mouth the youngster collapsed on the floor and started to choke.

Kirsty, of The Crescent, Woodlands, said: “My neighbour’s daughter picked him up and brought him over to his dad. I was screaming when I realised what had happened.

“He tried to whack him on the back but it wasn’t working. I ran into the street screaming and a neighbour came out. I screamed ‘please save my little boy’.”

“At this point Lucas-John was turning purple. His dad and the neighbour were both trying to help him and doing CPR. I was petrified, I went over to him and I could see his lips were jet black and his face was purple, I thought he was dead .

“After a few minutes he took a breath but I still thought that was it, he was going to die.”

After managing to revive the tot, paramedics arrived and he was rushed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where a decision was made to transfer him to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where the youngster had a camera put down his throat to ensure there was no lasting damage from the incident.

Although the tot was left shaken by what happened, he has now made a full recovery.

Kirsty added: “I’m still nervous now when he’s eating and it’s really shaken me up but I’m just so thankful we had so much support from the Woodlands community. I can’t stop thanking people.”