Doncaster MP shows support for women affected by breast cancer

Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, MP for Doncaster Central has shown support for women affected by breast cancer by dressing up in pink and encouraging her constituents to take part in the UK’s biggest, brightest and pinkest fundraiser - the Breast Cancer Now “Wear it Pink” event on Friday October 21.

Every year, wear it pink raises around £2 million during Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now. This year people are asked to wear something pink and donate whatever they can. The money raised is used to fund world-class breast cancer researchers across the UK and Ireland.

Rosie joined fellow parliamentarians in wearing it pink in Westminster and said: “50,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, and sadly around 11,500 women and 80 men will lose their lives to the disease. On October 21st, Wear It Pink and join hundreds of thousands of people across the county in a simple and fun way to raise funds and awareness and show support for Breast Cancer Now.”

Anyone can take part, whether at work, at home or at school. Thinking of getting involved - find out how to register and get top tips on how to make their Wear It Pink day a success at www.wearitpink.org

Breast Cancer Now – have the ambition that no one dies from breast cancer by 2050.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now said: “It’s wonderful to see so much parliamentary support for wear it pink. Every cake baked, every feather boa or pink tie worn and every laugh shared will help us to create a future where no one dies from breast cancer.”

