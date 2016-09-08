Doncaster martial arts academy’s new premises

Memebrs of the Charles Martin Martial Arts Academy.

Doncaster-based Charles Martin Martial Arts Academy has reopened its doors following a move into the former Marathon gym in the Civic Quarter of Doncaster town centre.

The move comes after the academy’s popularity has gone into overdrive since opening five years ago in a small unit at Beckett Road. Academy founder Charles Martin said: “It has taken many months of ideas, investment and development but seeing everything come together and the new facilities we have on offer is fantastic for the region.”

