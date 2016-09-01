Doncaster man undergoes brain surgery - while wide awake

A man who was given just 18 months to live after undergoing wide-awake surgery for a brain tumour has inspired his community to raise more than £21, 000 to help others with the condition.

Doncaster-born Alan Needham, aged 65, suffered a seizure in January 2014 and was shocked to discover that he had the most aggressive type of brain tumour – a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme.

Alan Needham.

He was initially given as little as six months to live but after undergoing a craniotomy while wide awake he was given a life expectancy of 12 to 18 months.

The devastating brain tumour diagnosis came just a year after meeting his partner Sarah Schofield and moving to Scunthorpe.

A keen brass band player, brave Alan has inspired fellow musicians, friends and family to host a series of concerts, which have raised more than £21, 000 for Brain Tumour Research.

The former civil servant said: “I wanted to help make a difference even if it’s too late for me. It has been quite humbling. The fundraising support I have received from family and friends and particularly the brass band community.”

Alan spent more than 40 years as a member of the Polypipe Rossington Band.

Key fundraising concerts over the last couple of years include two ‘All Star Brass Concert’ featuring 10 different bands.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alan-Needham