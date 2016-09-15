Doncaster hotel listed on "daytime sex" website popular with cheating couples

A Doncaster hotel is among a string of Yorkshire venues listed on a website used by cheating couples to indulge in daytime sex.

The Holiday Inn at Warmsworth is listed on the dayuse.co.uk website which offers hotel rooms for a few hours use at a time at reduced rates and has become popular for cheating couples to indulge in afternoon romps.

"Day use" hotels - where couples can check in for just a couple of hours - first became popular in the USA and Europe and have now spread to the UK.

While marketed as chance for parents to enjoy quality time away from their children or for single people to chill on their own for a few hours and use the hotel's facilities, the booking site has also become popular for people wanting to indulge in illicit affairs and afternoon sex sessions.

The site lets users search for a hotel to use for a few hours during the day - often known as a "daycation" and costs are often half that of an overnight stay.

The Holiday Inn A1(M) J36 on High Road is the only Doncaster hotel listed on the website and offers a standard room from £60 between 11am and 5pm or a "late break room" for £85 from 2pm to 11pm.

A night-time booking costs from £99.

DayUse was the brainchild of David Lebee and Thibaud d'Agreves, who both worked at the Hotel L'Amour in Paris and spotted a gap in the market.

They launched DayUse in France in November 2010 and now it has websites in countries including Belgium, Switzerland, UK and Italy.

Describing their concept Mr Lebee and Mr D'Agreves state in a press release: "Not only a cheaper alternative to booking a room for the night for the perpetual traveler, DayUse is also being adopted by lovers wishing to add a fresh spark to their relationships."

"You leave early from work, you take a room, it's like being teenagers again."

Charging as little as £30 for a two- hour daytime stay in rooms around the country, the website boasts that bookings require no credit card and last-minute cancellation is free.

But the website avoids any mention of sex, claiming that the rooms are simply for people who wish to “freshen up before appointments” during a working day or to take “a nap because of jet lag."