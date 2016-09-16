Doncaster grandad denied sofa refund by DFS because of sweaty head

A Doncaster grandad has been denied a £3,700 refund for his new leather sofa - after town-based furniture giant DFS blamed his sweaty head for the fault.

Keith Rowley, 63, has been left fuming after the Carcroft-based home furnishing giants blamed him for the brown leather sofa fading - because of his sweat.

According to the report in today's Sun he was told his £3,760 three-piece suite was not suitable for resting his head on — and that sweat had caused the brown leather to become sticky and discoloured.

Retired quality controller Keith told the newspaper: “I’m not a fat bloke. I play golf and all sorts and don’t sweat.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Keith and his wife Susan, 62, bought the settee last September but quickly spotted the problem on the headrest on a two-seater recliner.

Keith said: “DFS sent a manager to look at it. He said, ‘You’ve been putting your head on it, haven’t you?’. I said, ‘Yes, of course I have, it’s a sofa.’.

The 15st dad of three said: “It’s nowt to do with sweating. They didn’t want to refund the money.”

A spokesman for DFS told the newspaper: “Leather can stain through regular contact with skin or hair. It’s not uncommon for headrests to change colour. This is not a fault in the product. We highlight on the sales contract that it may change over time.”

DFS, formerly Direct Furnishing Supplies, was set up in 1969 in Doncaster by 24-year-old businessman Graham Kirkham, now Lord Kirkham and was originally called Northern Upholstery.

The chain grew rapidly and in 1993, DFS was floated on the stock market and valued at £271 million before being sold to private equity firm Advent International for a reported £500 million in April 2010.