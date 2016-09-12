Doncaster cyclist hospitalised after collision with car

A cyclist has been hospitalised after being involved in a collision with a car in Pipering Lane, Scawthorpe this morning.

A Doncaster cyclist has been hospitalised after being involved in a collision with a car during this morning's rush-hour.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Pipering Lane West, Scawthorpe at about 7.55am this morning.

It is reported that a car, a silver Peugeot 307, and a cyclist were involved in the collision.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known although they are not thought to be life-threatening.

