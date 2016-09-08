Doncaster Chamber members offered free advice on brand building

Doncaster businesses are being urged to take advatange of free PR sessions - aimed at helping you to boost your company’s profile.

Sidekick PR has partnered with Doncaster Chamber to provide one hour’s worth of free PR and communications knowledge to chamber members.

The session will give chamber members the opportunity to review their communication needs and gain expert advice from a Doncaster-based PR agency with national experience.

Charlotte Dimond, director of Sidekick PR Ltd, urged chamber members to take advantage of the free scheme.

She said: “Our agency looks after clients across the country, helping them to raise their profile and protect their reputation, and we are very much looking forward to meeting chamber members and offering our expertise and making a real difference to businesses throughout Doncaster.

“As part of the 60 minutes package, we meet with a representative from the member business and review what PR and communication tools they are currently using, if any, and produce a short report which gives advice on areas to improve.”

Clients that work with Sidekick PR include Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Doncaster’s Lakeside Village shopping outlet, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.

For more information or to take advantage of the scheme visit www.sidekickpr.com