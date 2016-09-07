Donation allow purchase of fans

Visits to Scunthorpe hospital will be made more bearable for Isle patients in the future with the provision of new fans, bought with donations from the public following an appeal.

The appeal to help keep hospital patients cool this summer raised £700 in just two days.

This allowed the Health Tree Foundation to buy 70 fans for patients in three hospitals including Scunthorpe.

Victoria Winterton, partnerships manager for The Health Tree Foundation, said: “People’s generosity has enabled us to bring some relief to patients during the recent hot weather and helped make their stay more comfortable.”