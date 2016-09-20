Directory launched to help youngsters with mental health problems in Sheffield

Children and young people in Sheffield can now benefit from a new online directory to help support their mental health and emotional well-being.

The Let’s Talk Directory has been developed by NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group and Sheffield Council, which lists the various services available to support the mental health of young people in the city.

Dr Margaret Ainger, clinical director for children, young people and maternity at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “As partners, we commissioned the directory in response to feedback from children, young people and professionals – in particular schools, which said that young people found it hard to find reliable sources of information on the emotional wellbeing and mental health services available in the city.

“To make this directory easy to use, we have organised it into different mental health needs, so young people can find the service they’re looking for. This directory is also part of our wider city-wide transformation programme of children and young people’s mental health services - as we’re aiming to make services easier to find, easier to access and more responsive to children and young people’s needs.”

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families, added: “It is important that young people, parents and carers have access to reliable and accurate information about mental health issues and the support available locally. This new directory will be invaluable to our young people. This directory supports professionals working with children and young people and families themselves to know where to go to access support.” The directory can be accessed via www.sheffieldccg.nhs.uk