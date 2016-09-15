Did you see South Yorkshire four-lorry crash?

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M18 northbound on the morning of Monday (September 12).
Four lorries were involved in the collision at around 9am between junctions 1 and 2. Two drivers suffered minor injuries.
It is thought an unknown car may have come to a stop on the outside lane with its hazard lights on, just before the incident happened.
Did you see the crash? Did you see a car stop in the outside lane just before?
If you have information which could help, call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 209 of 13 September 2016.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.