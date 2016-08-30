Curry night cooks up a fundraising storm for Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity

Staff and customers at a curry restaurant helped Sheffield Children’s Hospital to cook up a fundraising storm after boosting the charity’s coffers by more than £25, 000.

More than 100 diners attended Prithi Raj on Ecclesall Road for a fundraising night which included a raffle and a silent auction - in which bids are written on a piece of paper rather than by raising hands.

The evening raised a total of £25, 020 for The Children’s Hospital Charity and was co-organised by Mizan Rahman and Mohammed Sobujmiah, who received care at the hospital as children.

Mizan said: “The atmosphere on the night was buzzing.

“It was that good that I was speechless.

“We had a great prize selection on our raffle and auction, which really helped us raise money - things like signed Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United tops, a football signed by Sir Geoff Hurst, a 2013 Ashes bat signed by the England cricket team and many great prizes provided by local businesses.

“We use Sheffield Children’s Hospital, we’ve been to the hospital ourselves as children, my own kids have been to the children’s hospital and the sort of service and the care that they provide is just amazing.”

“For a restaurant of our size to raise £25,000 for the children’s hospital - it feels unbelievable.”

The night was also co-organised and sponsored by Graham Royle, owner of Woodseats-headquartered manufacturing firm GRI Group Ltd.

Graham said: “Every person in the region knows somebody who has been touched by the fabulous work of our superb Children’s Hospital.

“Not only did the Prithi Raj team put on awesome cuisine, great service and a really fun night but they donated the restaurant, staff and food for free, so 100 per cent of the funds collected went directly to The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“You can’t beat that.”

Tchad Western, corporate fundraiser for The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re absolutely overwhelmed by the brilliant work of the Prithi Raj who put a massive amount of effort into this event.

“Our hospital treats over 260,000 patients each year and this money will make a real difference to them.”

The money raised is enough to sponsor a private bedroom in the new build of the hospital. These en-suite rooms will allow for greater privacy for families and patients during difficult times.

It is part of a wider £40 million redevelopment of the hospital at Western Bank which will become home to a new outpatients department and three wards. The new facilities are due to open by the end of the year.