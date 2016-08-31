Cuddlies are a roaring success with Isle and other youngsters in hospital

Lions present soft toys to Scunthorpe Hospital

Younger patients in Scunthorpe hospital are being helped through their treatment by some furry friends.

‘Bravery bears’ have been donated by Winterton and District Lions, for youngsters in the accident and emergency department, or those admitted to the paediatric ward. Lions president Jane Wain and husband Paul are pictured with Chelsea Smith and Maxine Campbell.

