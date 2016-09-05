Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.
Sheffield
All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Farhan Donnelly: aged 28, of Park Road, Askern, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Christopher Ogley: 28, of Low Row, Darton, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £380 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Rebecca Mallinder: 28, of Empire Terrace, Royston, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Henry Sibenge: 33, of Chequer Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £160 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.
Joshua Weston: 20, of Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, six points on licence.
Rotherham
All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.
Daniel Firth: 33, of Farm Road, Kendray, Barnsley, assault, one months’ jail, restraining order imposed.
David Hewitt: 39, of no fixed address, assault, six weeks’ jail, restraining order imposed.
Jason Price: 43, of Long Acre View, Holbrook, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £140 fine, £40 costs, six points on licence.
Dean Trueman: 44, of Dalton Lane, Dalton, drink-driving, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 costs, two years’ driving ban.
Lee Vickerage: 42, of Highfield Road, Swinton, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £150 compensation, £40 costs.
Andrew Kent: 29, of Doncaster Road, East Dene, one months’ jail.
Simon Richardson: 35, of Haugh Road, Rawmarsh, theft, five months’ jail.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Matthew Bailey: 35, of Rose Tree Court, Cudworth, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Donovan Gaskin: 31, of Honeywell Street, Barnsley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Mark Hilson: 34, of Hough Lane, Wombwell, theft, £200 compensation, £85 costs.
Kate Hinchliffe: 35, of Lyttleton Crescent, Cubley, drink-driving, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.
Joshua Laing: 20, of Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £85 costs, three months’ driving ban.
David Lavender: 47, of Lanyon Way, Monk Bretton, drink-driving, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.
Rafal Okupnik: 41, of Park Road, Worsbrough Common, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.
Christine Smith: 61, of Windermere Avenue, Goldthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £85 costs.
Nicky Cook: 33, of Racecommon Road, Barnsley town centre, theft, two months’ jail.
Ashley Featherstone: 22, of Woodland Drive, Kingstone, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Jo Cunliffe: 24, of St Johns Road, Kingstone, theft, two weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.
Daniel Teal: 24, of Race Street, Barnsley town centre, theft, £80 fine, £85 costs.
Liam Jackson: 18, of Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £650 compensation.
Benjamin Redfearn: 24, of Tennyson Close, Penistone, criminal damage, community order with alcohol treatment requirement.
Darren Reid: 36, of Packhorse Green, Silkstone, assault, £100 compensation, £350 costs.
Martin Tyson: 33, of Frederick Street, Mexborough, Doncaster, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, three months’ jail.
Derek Johnson: Dyke Vale Road, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, assault, £120 fine, £300 costs.
Doncaster
All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
William Tobin: 24, of Devonshire Road, Intake, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Christina Roberts: 41, of Westmorland Lane, Denaby Main, theft, community order with curfew requirement.
Stephen Caffrey: 49, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, vagrancy, 12-month conditional discharge.
Robert Csubirkai: 35, of Christchurch Road, Doncaster town centre, assault, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Janis Tabuns: 34, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, theft, £135 fine, £85 costs.
Daniel Gant: 33, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, assault, £40 fine, £85 costs.
Dale Jones: 46, of Radburn Road, Rossington, criminal damage, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Vladimirs Jegorovs: 25, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, drink-driving, two months’ jail, 61 months driving ban.
Stephen Tegg: 48, of Fieldside, Epworth, North Lincolnshire, harassment, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.
Lee Wray: 33, of Second Avenue, Woodlands, driving without insurance, six points on licence.
Dean Troops: 20, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth, taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner, 26 weeks’ jail, £85 costs.
Carl Wynne: 32, of Alexandra Road, Balby, threatening behaviour, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £14 compensation.
Ali Avsar: 44, of Westgate, Tickhill, drink-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Frederick Kaye: 31, of Whitburn Road, Hyde Park, theft, £50 fine, £8 compensation, £85 costs.
Deborah Reed: 49, of Cleveland Street, Doncaster town centre, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.
Cristian Ticusan: 39, of Princes Crescent, Edlington, drink-driving, £590 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.
Sean Wordsworth: 22, of Reeves Way, Armthorpe, drink-driving, £530 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.
Mark Waller: 29, of no fixed address, possession of an offensive weapon, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Matthew Cole: 33, of Denby Street, Bentley, obstructing a police officer, 12-month conditional discharge.
