Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster magistrates’ courts

Court news

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Scott Bell: aged 22, of Victoria Street, Darfield, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Martin Nash: 59, of Avenue Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Rene Cifra: 29, of St Ann’s Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Peter Doughty: 35, of Athelstane Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

James Larner: 29, of Nutwell Lane, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jozef Pokuta: 31, of Holmes Lane, Deepdale, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barry Schofield: 37, of Hanover Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jaroslav Cech: 32, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Todd Pells: 27, of Derby Street, Barnsley town centre, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Prezenek Draber: 22, of Gilbert Grove, Kendray, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Benjaim Lawrence: 24, of Chaddesdon Walk, Denaby, vagrancy, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Robert Metcalf: 31, of Doncaster Road, Tickhill, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.

Jay Brooks: 29, of Laughton Road, Hexthorpe, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £55 compensation, £85 costs, £100 compensation.

Stefan Burcea: 44, of Salisbury Road, Hexthorpe, assault, community order with 180 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £200 compensation, £100 costs.

Tony Howley: 33, of Adwick Court, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Stuart Pearson: 39, of Oak Road, Shafton, Barnsley, drug possession, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Gavin Coltart: 35, of Marshland Road, Moorends, breach of community order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.

Jordan Morris: 22, of Newmarket Road, Cantley, breach of community order, community order with seven hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Jamie Lock: 30, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, two weeks’ jail, £151 compensation.

Graham Austin: 39, of no fixed address, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation activity requirement.

Danny Jameson: 29, of Wellington Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, theft, community order with 50 hours’ unpaid work supervised.

John Kataryna: 37, of Drake Road, Wheatley, breach of community order, community order with 20 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £75 costs.

Anthony Grant: 54, of Honeysuckle Close, Bessacarr, drink-driving, community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Richard O’Brien: 30, of South Crescent, East Dene, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Nathan Smith: 27, of Alston Road, Bessacarr, drink-driving, community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Mark Vinter: 32, of Woodlea Close, Hatfield, drink-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

Jessica Winder: 37, of King Georges Road, Rossington, drink-driving, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Adrian Dalton: 27, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, assault, £500 fine, £350 compensation, £85 costs.

George Mann: 40, of Almond Road, Cantley, theft, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £35 compensation, £85 costs.

Lisa Middlebrook: 36, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, resisting arrest, community order with curfew requirement, £30 compensation.

Jonathan Herriot: 28, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, theft, two months’ jail,

Julie Bolton: 33, of Broxholme Lane, Doncaster town centre, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £500 compensation.

Ioan Romaniuc: 32, of Harrington Street, Doncaster town centre, drink-driving, £400 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Dylan Eddleston: 28, of Springwell Lane, Balby, harassment, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £170 costs.

Darren Wierzbicki: 35, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, six weeks’ jail suspended for 18 months, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Erkan Kose: 37, of Lynwood Drive, Mexborough, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 fine, £250 costs.

Marek Sondrs: 38, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, assault, community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Jake Medlock: 20, of Lady Oak Road, East Herringthorpe, drug production, community order with curfew requirement, £40 costs.

Lee Pickering: 44, of Harrop Garden Flats, Swinton, harassment, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £40 costs.

Adam Stone: 32, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Alan Walton, 39, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £40 costs.

