Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between Thursday, August 18, and Wednesday, August 31.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Aiden Parsley: aged 24, of Lamb Drive, Wadsley Bridge, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence. Jozef Pokuta: 31, of Holmes Lane, Deepdale, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence. Barry Schofield: 37, of Hanover Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Zhiyue Yu: 23, of St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield city centre, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, three points on licence.

Jaroslav Cech: 32, of Hardwicke Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Todd Pells: 27, of Derby Street, Barnsley town centre, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence. Darren Beecham: 52, of Carr Forge Mount, Hackenthorpe, drink-driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, 10 points on licence.

Robert Bell: 29, of Westminister Avenue, Lodge Moor, handling stolen goods, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Ian Jordan: 64, of Hemingfield Road, Hemingfield, Barnsley, drink-driving, £620 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

David Kerhoff: 48, of Errington Avenue, Arbourthorne, breach of community order, community order with 87 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Chelsea Mitchell: 27, of Brightmore Drive, Sheffield city centre, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £2 compensation.

Mark Stoakley: 48, of Norton Lees Square, Norton Lees, handling stolen goods, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

John Farrell: 39, of Musgrave Crescent, Longley, theft, community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £25 compensation.

John Baganll: 54, of Studmoor Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.

Timothy Beer: 29, of no fixed address, threatening behaviour, nine months conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Scott Bennett: 37, of Gell Street, Sheffield city centre, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Megan Pratt: 25, of Basegreen Road, Gleadless, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Tayisha Robinson: 20, of Cradock Mews, Arbourthorne, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Tobyn Boneham: 45, of Gell Street, Sheffield city centre, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Daniel Dudley: 26, of Honeywell Street, Barnsley town centre, criminal damage, £85 compensation, £150 costs.

Glen Leary: 35, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Shane Naylor: 40, of Galsworthy Road, Southey Green, threatening behaviour, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Ainsley Sheppard: 34, of no fixed address, theft, 12-month conditional discharge,

Richard Heath: 50, of Colley Crescent, Ecclesfield, drink-driving, £420 fine, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.

Donna Hobson: 37, of Hallyburton Close, Arbourthorne, theft, five months’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Frank Wasicki: 50, of Stradbroke Drive, Stradbroke, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Darren Snape: 48, of Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, drug possession, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Bethany Walsh: 21, of Avenue Crescent, Chapletown, drunk and disorderly, six-month conditional discharge.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Joseph Almond: 21, of Stainborough Road, Dodworth, making threats to kill, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

Shane Borrett: 35, of School Street, Darton, criminal damage, two weeks’ jail, £250 compensation.

Lee Laming: 25, of Wakefield Road, New Lodge, theft, three months’ jail,

Jack Hirst: 21, of Newstead Road, Athersley North, breach of community order, £75 costs.

Scott Sutton: 23, of Park Road, Worsbrough, assault, community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £85 costs.

Jason Stretton: 36, of Race Street, Barnsley town centre, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 costs.

Adam Brooksbank: 22, of St Clements Close, Ardsley, Barnsley, drug-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

James Cooper: 54, of Cawthorne Close, Gilroyd, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £50 costs.

Paul Hanson: 38, of Church Street, Thurnscoe, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.

Scott Hutchinson: 30, of Spencer Croft, Cawthorne, driving while disqualified, 18 weeks jail suspended for 18 months, £85 costs, 18-month driving ban.

Dale Johnson: 29, of Edwins Close, Athersley South, assault, five months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £250 compensation, £150 costs.

Iain Johnson: 47, of Princess Street, Barnsley town centre, theft, community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £85 costs.

Antonio Pannuto: 75, of Ewden Way, Pogmoor, assault, community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £150 compensation, £150 costs.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Samantha Gerrard: 27, of Philips Close, Maltby, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £149 compensation.

Carla Anderson: 34, of Fletcher House, Wharncliffe Hill, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £85 costs.

Graham Fisher: 46, of Kingswood Avenue, Laughton, drunk and disorderly, £250 fine, £85 costs.

Zoe Harrison: 25, of Goodwin Crescent, Swinton, drink-driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.

Dave Ndlovu: 22, of The Square West, Sunnyside, drug-driving, £200 fine, 12-month driving ban.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Ryan Mapletoft: 19, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £85 costs, eight points imposed on licence.

Jamie McGirr: 35, of Cavendish Street, Inkersall, criminal damage, £80 fine, £85 costs imposed.

