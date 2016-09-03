Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between Friday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 23.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Florin Munteanu: aged 19, of Bethel Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Biggin: 26, of Shirehall Crescent, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Farhan Donnelly: 28, of Park Road, Askern, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Lukas Gajewski: 23, of Colver Road, Highfield, driving without insurance, £600 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Callum Hodkin: 21, of Stubley Lane, Dronfield, driving without insurance, £360 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Christopher Ogley: 28, of Low Row, Darton, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £380 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Elijah Reid: 26, of Stafford Road, Norfolk Park, driving without insurance, £40 fine, £85 costs, three-month driving ban.

Jonathan Jackson: 41, of St Aidans Place, Norfolk Park, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Rebecca Mallinder: 28, of Empire Terrace, Royston, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Henry Sibenge: 33, of Chequer Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £160 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Joshua Weston: 20, of Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, six points on licence.

Neil Concannon: 33, of Washington Road, Sharrow, theft, four months’ jail.

Chelsea Mitchell: 27, of Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Anthony Sheldon: 39, of Clover Gardens, Wincobank, theft, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Scott Bell: 22, of Victoria Street, Darfield, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Martin Nash: 59, of Avenue Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Rene Cifra: 29, of St Ann’s Road, Rotherham town centre, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Daniel Crowe: 29, of Lupton Drive, Lowedges, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Andrezej Dolinski: 33, of Willington Road, Longley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Peter Doughty: 35, of Athelstane Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Andre Francis-Edge: 24, of Wheata Road, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

James Larner: 29, of Nutwell Lane, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Ludovit Mizigar: 24, of Ellerton Road, Firth Park, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Darren Reid: 36, of Packhorse Green, Silkstone, assault, £100 compensation, £350 costs.

Martin Tyson: 33, of Frederick Street, Mexborough, Doncaster, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, three months’ jail.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

John Ashforth: 46, of Chaucer Road, Herringthorpe, assault, £60 fine, £50 compensation, £210 costs.

Adam North: 30, of Remington Avenue, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £620 costs, six points on licence.

David Still: 42, of Deepdale Road, Deepdale, drunk and disorderly, 12-month conditional discharge, £150 costs.

Rene Balog: 28, of Clifton Avenue, Clifton, failing to surrender to court, £50 fine.

Craig Weatherley: 25, of Hawthorne Way, Swinton, drug possession, three months’ jail.

Luke Arnold: 30, of Brameld Road, Swinton, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Cole Bentley: 31, of Lady Oak Road, East Herringthorpe, drug possession, two weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Julie Hill: 50, of Lathe Road, Whiston, theft, community order with curfew requirement, £600 compensation, £85 costs.

Diane Muirhead: 32, of Bond Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £40 costs.

Lyndsey Woodcock: 32, of Grange Road, Swinton, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

Simon Richardson: 35, of Haugh Road, Rawmarsh, theft, five months’ jail.

Jake Medlock: 20, of Lady Oak Road, East Herringthorpe, drug production, community order with curfew requirement, £40 costs.

Lee Pickering: 44, of Harrop Garden Flats, Swinton, harassment, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £40 costs.

Adam Stone: 32, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Alan Walton, 39, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, theft, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £40 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Stephen Donaldson: 30, of Hipley Close, Chesterfield, theft, nine-month conditional discharge, £2 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Wells: 32, of no fixed abode, theft, 42 days’ jail, £6.60 compensation.

Mark Austin: 32, of no fixed abode, theft, £85 costs.

Steven Hughes: 34, of Bournebrook Avenue, Wirksworth, Matloc, assault, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Benjamin Bamford: 31, of Marchwood Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield, assault, £220 fine, £75 compensation, £188 costs, restraining order imposed.

Jordan Smith: 20, of Taylor Crescent, Chesterfield, assault, 10 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £150 compensation.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...