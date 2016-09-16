Council invests £36m in construction and highways projects

Since 2015 North Lincolnshire Council has invested £36m in construction and highways projects and helped provide employment opportunities across the area through its nationally recognised procurement framework.

The council awarded the modern integrated framework arrangement for the delivery of all council construction and highways related work in June 2014.

A number of highways and constructions projects have benefited from the £36m investment including road maintenance schemes, school improvements and other essential facilities for local communities.

In addition to delivering council projects, the framework requires contractors to consider and provide opportunities for the community. Some of the highlights include:

G S Kelsey took on two apprentices from North Lindsey College. They also provided site visits and question and answer sessions at Holme Valley Primary School for the pupils

F R Townsend Limited employed three apprentices

Clugston Construction have a graduate engineer scheme underway and a number of these students have been working on council sites. They also use the local supply chain for materials and resources (where possible)

Hill Builders (Humberside) limited has been working at schools and involving students by explaining and showing them methods of construction

Geo. Houlton & Sons Ltd provided assemblies and learning to children at Kirmington Primary School

E C Surfacing are employing five apprentices and using the local supply chain for materials and resources (where possible)

The construction and highways framework achieved national finalist status at the prestigious Government Opportunities Procurement awards for the Best Sustainability/Corporate Responsibility Initiative of the Year 2015.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for governance and transformation, said: “The construction and highways framework arrangement allows us to monitor the performance of our construction and highways projects on a yearly basis to ensure they deliver value for money and that improvements are being made. This is taxpayers’ money; therefore it is vital it is spent wisely for the benefit of North Lincolnshire.

“A condition of the framework is that contractors provide opportunities within the local community for the economic and social value benefits of North Lincolnshire. So far we have seen some brilliant achievements from contractors and we hope to see more in the future.”

