Could you walk across 20 feet of burning wood for Sheffield charity?

Community event.

Brave residents are urged to hot foot it across 20 feet of burning embers - in the name of charity.

Entrants to the Steel City Firewalk at Hillsborough Arena on October 28 are asked to raise £75 for homeless charity Roundabout. To enter call 0114 253 6753.

