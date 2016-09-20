Citizen’s Advice Bureau returns to Doncaster town centre

Doncaster’s lifeline Citizens Advice Bureau is set to move back into Doncaster town centre a year after the closure of the original branch.

St Modwen, the company behind the town’s upcoming shopping centre, the Village at the Waterdale, have confirmed that a new CAB branch will open there next month.

Citizens Advice Bureau logo

The regeneration specialist have secured a two-year lease with the CAB, securing a new town centre base for the service almost 18 months after the original branch closure left residents angry.

Since the Highfield House branch, on Highfield Street, closed in April last year residents have had to travel to Thorne or Mexborough to access CAB support. Karen Bothamley, chief officer of North East Doncaster Citizens Advice, said: “The new service will take the place of the service at Highfield House which closed last year.

“Citizens Advice Service are vital for people who are struggling with many issues in today’s hard times and we are very pleased to be able to bring this service back to the centre of Doncaster.”

She said that the charity felt it was important to bring the service back to the town centre as it meant it would be easily accessible for all residents.

“We have recognised the importance of havng a service in the town centre, and with the Mexborough and North East charities we have been doing all we can to get the service back and now we have.

“The new premises are only a five- or 10-minute walk from the local bus station and train station too, which is also ideal.”

The new branch will offer general services and also some specialist services, although exact details are yet to be confirmed.

Karen has also appealed for volunteers to help provide general services once the branch is open.

She said: “There will be a variety of roles, admin and reception, for example. Our volunteers normally work one to three days a week, four or five hours a day, but we welcome all help.”

The overall regeneration of The Village has reached a major milestone, with the foundations of the 23,500 sq ft redevelopment now laid and construction of the main building under way.

St Modwen will be delivering new and improved retail and leisure facilities to the area as part of its ongoing investment in the town.

Vault 14, a store which sells American comics, trading cards and gaming memorabilia and is based at 6 Kingsgate, has signed a three-year lease after trading successfully for six months.

Further plans include a two-storey building, incorporating 11,600 sq ft of ground floor retail space and a further 11,900 sq ft of space on the first floor, planned for a variety of uses, including office, leisure and restaurants.

Work is expected to be completed in early 2017.

Improvement works will also take place on buildings near the old Young Street car park.

The Citizens Advice Bureau will open in October at 5 Queensgate at The Village at Waterdale. An exact opening date is yet to be confirmed.

To volunteer email Karen at thornecab@fsmail.net or call 01405 741457.

In the meantime, anyone requiring free, independent and impartial advice can contact Citizens Advice on 0344 4111444, online at Citizens Advice or at an alternative bureau.