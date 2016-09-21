Christmas song challenge for Doncaster schools

School choirs that can really rock around the Christmas tree are in demand.

Festive primary school songsters have the chance to perform at Doncaster’s Christmas light switch-on on November 10.

But first they must prove they can jingle with the best...

Doncaster Council has teamed up with Trax FM to find the borough’s best primary school choir and along with the lighting up honours, the winners will hear their song on the radio and will receive a special plaque.

All children in the top choir will receive a free ice-skating party courtesy of the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

Coun Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture, said: “The Christmas light switch-on is a great event for Doncaster and one that attracts hundreds of people each year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a Primary School Choir to showcase their talents to those who will be attending the Christmas lights switch-on. I would encourage all primary schools, if you have a school choir then enter this competition.”

The closing date for entries is October 23 and the winners will be notified by October 29.

For further information about the competition visit: http://www.traxfm.co.uk/win/archive/school-choir-competition/