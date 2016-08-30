Chief Executive of Doncaster hospitals trust resigns

The Chief Executive of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced he will be stepping down from the post, after four years in the role.

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBH) confirmed this morning that Mike Pinkerton would be stepping down from the role in order to 'spend more time' with his family.

He is set to continue in the role until the end of January next time.

He said: “It has been an extraordinary privilege leading the Trust for the past number of years and I want to thank each and every member of staff for their support throughout my time as Chief Executive.

"Although a very difficult decision, I have decided to step down so I can spend more time with my family.”

Prior to taking up the role with DBH Mr Pinkerton has held a number of NHS positions including at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, the National Cancer Peer Review and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals.

Chairman at DBH, Chris Scholey, said: “I have particularly enjoyed working alongside Mike, his open style, knowledge and experience of the NHS, and I find his total commitment to patients and staff has been both refreshing and motivating.

“During the last year, Mike and his team have worked tirelessly to set the Trust on the road to financial recovery, whilst ensuring that the Trust’s quality measures are regularly in the top 20 per cent of the country.

“Mike is a talented manager and I am saddened but understand and respect his decision. The search for his replacement will start immediately while Mike will continue in his role until the end of January 2017.”

The a spokesman for the Trust said it will begin the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive in the coming weeks.