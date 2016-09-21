Chatsworth House to host environmental summit

People who run businesses that support the Peak District National Park’s environment and heritage are invited to a networking event at Chatsworth House.
The event is for businesses interested in achieving the Peak District National Park’s Environmental Quality Mark award or those who want to explore how to make their business greener.
It will be held in the Hartington Room on Tuesday, September 27, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
For more information visit www.eqm.org.uk
