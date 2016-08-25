Chatsworth Country Fair: all you need to know

Show-stopping aerial displays, delicious food demonstrations from top local chefs and hundreds of trade stands are among treats in store for tens of thousands of visitors to Chatsworth Country Fair next weekend.

The spectacular showcase will see return of hugely popular and long-time fair favourites The Red Arrows, whose display last year is flashbacked here.

Those magnificent men in their flying machines will be joined by variety of family-friendly acts. The Imps Motorcycle Display Team will be putting on a spectacular show of billowing fire jumps and motorcycle routines for the Chatsworth crowd for the first time in a decade, and CJ’s Birds of Prey are back with their awe-inspiring falconry display, one of the most popular in the UK.

Food lovers will be spoilt for choice with the Cookery Theatre hosting some of the country’s finest chefs across the weekend, including ‘The Great British Bake Off’ judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. Other activities on offer, ranging from vintage vehicle displays to hundreds of trade stands, will ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy.

With just over a week until Chatsworth opens its gates for the September 2 to 4 event, here’s a round-up of all the important information you need to know:

What time do gates open to the public?

Public entry to Chatsworth Country Fair is from 9am each day.

What time is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will take place at noon on each day of the fair.

What time is the Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place at 6pm on Friday, 6:20pm on Saturday and 6:55pm on Sunday.

When can I see the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows will be performing at 3:35pm on Friday and 6pm on the Sunday of the fair. There will be no performance on Saturday.

When can I see the Cookery Demonstrations?

Cookery demonstrations will be taking place in the AGA Rangemaster Cookery Theatre from 9:45am to 5:15pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday, and 9:45am to 5:30pm on Sunday.

What time do the gates open?

The gates will open at 9am on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the fair.

Can I pay on the gate?

Single day tickets will be available each day of the fair on the gate for £25. Two Day and Three Day tickets are available exclusively on our website.

Does my child need a ticket?

No, if your child/children are 14 years old and under, they gain free entry and do not require a ticket.

Are dogs allowed onsite?

Dogs are welcome into the fair as long as they are on a lead.

What disabled parking/access is available?

For disabled parking it is essential that you enter the park only via Heathy Lea, Golden Gates or The Bridge – please see website for showground map. For hiring a scooter or wheelchair (limited numbers), please visit www.mobilityhire4you.com or contact our Events Team on 01353 653752.

For more information, visit www.chatsworthcountryfair.co.uk site.

