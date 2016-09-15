Channel 4 coming to Doncaster to find budding young journalists and people to work in TV

Broadcaster Channel 4 is to host a workshop in Doncaster for young people interested in working in television.

The C4 Pop Up - Doncaster event will be held at The Dome in November and will be open to people aged between 16 and 25.

The event is described as a day of industry talks, creative workshops and careers advice and support from Channel 4.

The workshops will vary from digital marketing, TV production and journalism.

The event will be held on November 2 and the broadcaster said: "We are looking for 150 people roughly between the ages of 16 – 25, who have an interest in and are relatively fresh to the media industry.

"We are looking for a range of experiences, so you do not need any specific knowledge in a particular area in the industry. We are also keen to hear from people who have little to no experience."

Applications can be made at http://4talent.channel4.com/talent-days/4-talent-doncaster

