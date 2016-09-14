Chance to quiz Sheffield MP on community issues

MP Paul Blomfield.

Have your say

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield is inviting constituents to raise any issues of concern in their neighbourhood with him during a three-week long consultation.

The Labour politician is hosting the ‘Big Conversation’ for the fifth year running to listen to people’s concerns and answer questions. It will run between September 16 and October 8 and there will be more than 40 events, including open meetings and café drop-ins. For more information visit www.paulblomfield.co.uk

