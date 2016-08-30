Cancer advice bus stops off in South Yorkshire

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile information advice bus will be stopping off in South Yorkshire to advise members of the public on any health concerns.

A team of cancer information specialists will be on board and ready to answer any questions about cancer and treatment.

The bus will be at The Moor in Sheffield on Friday, September 9, from 10am to 4pm.

It will also be present at the annual Rotherham Show in Clifton Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, from 10am to 5.30pm.

The Macmillan staff will be joined by a team of healthcare professionals from the British Association of Dermatologists at Rotherham Show, who will be offering one-to-one educational session to teach visitors the signs of skin cancer to look out for and how to best protect their skin.

Sarah Weston, a Macmillan information and support specialist, said: “Skin cancer, if caught early, is very treatable and actually has one of the highest survival rates of all cancers.

“Being sun aware is key. Our advice is to avoid sun beds, wear a high SPF sun screen with a four star rating or more so it will block out UVA as well as UVB rays, and cover up in the sun.

“We’re also there for anyone else with any worries or concerns, no matter what type of cancer. Whether you’ve just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living beyond cancer, feel free to pay us a visit – and we welcome carers, family members and loved ones as well.”

Johnathon Major, of the British Association of Dermatologists, added: “Prevention is always better than treatment. Protective clothing, such as wide brimmed hats and long sleeved t-shirts, is the first line of defence against UV rays, combined with seeking shade and using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Sunscreens should offer both UVA and UVB protection and need to be applied liberally throughout the day to ensure that they offer the user maximum protection.”