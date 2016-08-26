BREAKING NEWS: Two arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield

A woman and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Sheffield last night
Police have arrested the pair on suspicion of murder following an incident in the Walkley area of Sheffield last night.
Emergency services were called to a house in Fox Walk following reports that a 47-year-old man had been assaulted, he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The man has not yet been formally identified but his family have been informed and are receiving support from officers.
A 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, currently remain in police custody.
There is a police presence in the local community and a cordon in place while detectives carry out their enquiries.
