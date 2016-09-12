BREAKING NEWS: Still Open All Hours film crew help detain Doncaster man wanted on drugs charge

The filming crew of Still Open All Hours have helped to detain a man wanted for drugs and burglary charges today, following a police chase that took place just yards away from Sir David Jason was filming in Doncaster.

The incident took place this morning, when officers stopped a Classic Volvo in Mona Street, Balby.

The crew of Still Open All Hours have helped to detain the front seat passenger of this car, who was later arrested on drugs and burglary charges. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The driver tried to avoid officers, but was unsuccessful, but the front seat passenger managed to run away.

A significant number of police resources were sent out to the area, and officers explained the situation to the filming crew for Still Open Hours who were filming just two streets away on Lister Avenue with Sir David Jason and other cast members.

Shortly afterwards, crew members helped to detain the front seat passenger who was being pursued by officers.

A South Yorkshire Police said: "The film crew for #OpenAllHours were filming in the area and our officers had been talking to them earlier.

"Having heard the commotion of the sirens and seeing a bit of a chase the crew put two and two together when they saw the passenger running towards them so decided to intervene and detain the chap.

"Both males are in custody and have been arrested on suspicion of burglaries across the area and also for possession of class A drug. The investigation continues."

It is not yet known whether Sir David Jason was nearby when the man was detained.