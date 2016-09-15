BREAKING: Man arrested after South Yorkshire bus bomb threat

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following an incident in Edenthorpe area of Doncaster.

Officers were called at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday September 14) to Thorne Road after information received about an alleged bomb threat on a bus.

The vehicle was evacuated as a precautionary measure and cordon put in place while it was searched. There was no device found and no evidence to suggest it a credible threat.

The man, arrested on suspicion of communicating a threat to cause an explosion, currently remains in police custody.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to passengers, particular a woman travelling with her children.

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident number 735 of 14 September 2016.