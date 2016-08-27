Bin collection days changing in Doncaster over the Bank Holiday week

All refuse bins, green box recycling collections and green garden waste collections will be put back a day.

All refuse bins, green box recycling collections and green garden waste collections will be put back a day.

0
Have your say

Residents are being reminded that bin collection in Doncaster will change days next week due to the August Bank Holiday.

All refuse bins, green box recycling collections and green garden waste collections will be put back a day.

It means next Monday's collections will be on Tuesday and the pattern will be repeated throughout the week with the normal Friday collection being done on Saturday.

Back to the top of the page